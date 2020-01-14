Digital Trends Live - 1.14.20 | Rover McRoverface Mars Rover + Living Robots Are Here

On the show today: Microsoft is dropping support for Windows 7; Apple says no to U.S. Attorney General when asked to unlock an iPhone of an alleged shooter; Super Nintendo World to open in Japan this year; The Houston Astros have fired their manager and GM after being found using a camera to relay catcher signals during the 2017 championship season; Local data compliance with InCountry; Our favorite smart home tech from CES; A better eScotter ecosystem and what NY Governor Cuomo's veto, banning eScooters and eBikes means for the industry; the 2020 Mars Rover is getting close to having a name...and not it's sadly not Rover McRoverface; Scientists have created living robots out of stem cells from African frogs; Walmart is bringing 650 more robots to its stores across the country.

Lastly, water vapor on mars is escaping into space.