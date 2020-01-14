Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Digital Trends Live - 1.14.20 | Rover McRoverface Mars Rover + Living Robots Are Here

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
Digital Trends Live - 1.14.20 | Rover McRoverface Mars Rover + Living Robots Are Here

Digital Trends Live - 1.14.20 | Rover McRoverface Mars Rover + Living Robots Are Here

On the show today: Microsoft is dropping support for Windows 7; Apple says no to U.S. Attorney General when asked to unlock an iPhone of an alleged shooter; Super Nintendo World to open in Japan this year; The Houston Astros have fired their manager and GM after being found using a camera to relay catcher signals during the 2017 championship season; Local data compliance with InCountry; Our favorite smart home tech from CES; A better eScotter ecosystem and what NY Governor Cuomo's veto, banning eScooters and eBikes means for the industry; the 2020 Mars Rover is getting close to having a name...and not it's sadly not Rover McRoverface; Scientists have created living robots out of stem cells from African frogs; Walmart is bringing 650 more robots to its stores across the country.

Lastly, water vapor on mars is escaping into space.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Barendius

Tiago Rosado RT @DigitalTrends: Digital Trends Live - 1.14.20 | Rover McRoverface Mars Rover + Living Robots Are Here #DTLive https://t.co/EA26HC8WvG 3 minutes ago

wwwa1271

عـزكـ يـاعـزيز RT @DuPont_News: From #5G to #mobility...all the way to #space: see how we're providing the advanced materials that make so much of the tec… 6 minutes ago

dean144

Dean Gross In 2020, expect to see these trends in technology work together to create solutions to improve how businesses and s… https://t.co/Fxsto7z36F 9 minutes ago

jmargolies

jmargolies @Deloitteriskfin US #cyber leader @go1denhokie spoke with @gregnibler of @digitaltrends podcast on the looming cybe… https://t.co/pn2sPxlx78 10 minutes ago

ReaderGalore

VictorianAztec Holy Moonwalk 👌🏼👀 @DigitalTrends's broadcast: Digital Trends Live - 1.14.20 | Rover McRoverface Mars Rover + Living… https://t.co/rsLZbVzfDe 11 minutes ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends Digital Trends Live - 1.14.20 | Rover McRoverface Mars Rover + Living Robots Are Here #DTLive https://t.co/EA26HC8WvG 12 minutes ago

KateKellyPR

Kate Kelly Digital Trends Live: Samsung’s S20 line, Oscar noms, prepping for Mars https://t.co/h9FgU540WK https://t.co/YgxXsOPEk4 30 minutes ago

Spfaendler

Shelley Pfaendler Worth a listen: @DeloitteRiskFin US #cyber leader @go1denhokie talks with @gregnibler of @digitaltrends podcast on… https://t.co/JjwOUFjHy9 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nasa engineers take the newest Mars rover out for a first test drive. [Video]Nasa engineers take the newest Mars rover out for a first test drive.

The Mars 2020 rover is set to begin its journey to the Martian Surface in July 2020. But what's it called?

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:33Published

Digital Trends Live 11.18.19 - The Mustang Mach-E Crossover?? + Ironman Jet-Suit Speed Record [Video]Digital Trends Live 11.18.19 - The Mustang Mach-E Crossover?? + Ironman Jet-Suit Speed Record

On the show today: Ford unveiled the Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossover and the GT stays closer to the Mustang's roots than you may think; Google Stadia drops tomorrow and they announced 10 more..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.