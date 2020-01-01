Honor 9X launched in India: Unboxing, first impressions of the new budget phone 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:48s - Published Honor 9X launched in India: Unboxing, first impressions of the new budget phone Honor 9X is a new budget smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 90% screen to body ratio. It runs on EMUI 9.0-based on Android Pie and is powered by Kirin 710F processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Beta Droid India Honor 9X launched in India: Unboxing, first impressions of the new budget phone – Hindustan Times… https://t.co/tHsl0CCnut 2 hours ago