Honor 9X launched in India: Unboxing, first impressions of the new budget phone

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:48s - Published < > Embed
Honor 9X launched in India: Unboxing, first impressions of the new budget phone

Honor 9X launched in India: Unboxing, first impressions of the new budget phone

Honor 9X is a new budget smartphone in India.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with 90% screen to body ratio.

It runs on EMUI 9.0-based on Android Pie and is powered by Kirin 710F processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.
