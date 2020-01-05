Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for later this week.

Zachary Goelman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Democratic lawmakers said the the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a party meeting that she would also name the Democrats' team of "managers" who will lead the prosecution.

Pelosi had delayed sending the charges to the Senate in an effort to get that chamber's Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to hear witness testimony.

McConnell refused to promise anything, and on Tuesday did not seem inclined to bring witnesses - who might bolster the case for removing Trump.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPUBLICAN MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL, SAYING: "If the existing case is strong, there's no need for the judge and the jury to reopen the investigation.

If the existing case is weak, House Democrats should not have impeached" Democratic lawmakers say their investigation was hampered by a White House that refused to cooperate.

Trump instructed members of his administration not to testify.

At least one potential key witness, former national security advisers John Bolton - who has so far remained silent - has said he would give testimony if the Senate issued him a subpoena.

The House impeached Trump last month on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress.

Democrats accused the Republican president of pressuring Ukraine launch a corruption probe into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has called the impeachment a 'hoax.'

A Wednesday vote would allow the Senate to begin the trial as soon as this week.



Recent related news from verified sources

Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBC.caFOXNews.comSBSIndiaTimesSify


With Trump impeachment trial on hold, Senate to focus on 'ordinary business'

U.S. senators, who had expected just weeks ago to be turning their attention to an impeachment trial...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trial for lawsuit against U.S. Border Patrol begins in Tucson [Video]Trial for lawsuit against U.S. Border Patrol begins in Tucson

The lawsuit alleges substandard conditions at Border Patrol detention facilities in the Tucson Sector.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:51Published

Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines [Video]Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines

More Americans than not believe that Trump authorizing a strike on an Iranian commander... ...was partly driven by his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to a new poll. The administration..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.