Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Democratic lawmakers said the the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a party meeting that she would also name the Democrats' team of "managers" who will lead the prosecution.

Pelosi had delayed sending the charges to the Senate in an effort to get that chamber's Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to hear witness testimony.

McConnell refused to promise anything, and on Tuesday did not seem inclined to bring witnesses - who might bolster the case for removing Trump.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPUBLICAN MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL, SAYING: "If the existing case is strong, there's no need for the judge and the jury to reopen the investigation.

If the existing case is weak, House Democrats should not have impeached" Democratic lawmakers say their investigation was hampered by a White House that refused to cooperate.

Trump instructed members of his administration not to testify.

At least one potential key witness, former national security advisers John Bolton - who has so far remained silent - has said he would give testimony if the Senate issued him a subpoena.

The House impeached Trump last month on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress.

Democrats accused the Republican president of pressuring Ukraine launch a corruption probe into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has called the impeachment a 'hoax.'

A Wednesday vote would allow the Senate to begin the trial as soon as this week.