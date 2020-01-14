Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Game Developers Across the Globe Come Together For Australia

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Game Developers Across the Globe Come Together For Australia

Game Developers Across the Globe Come Together For Australia

Game Developers Across the Globe are Coming Together For Australia The bushfire crisis has devastated communities across Australia with heartbreaking scenes of loss and mass animal deaths.

Bungie, Infinity Ward and Ubisoft stand among those donating to help combat the bushfires.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' will feature special “Outback Relief” packs, with 100% of the profits being donated to relief groups.

'Destiny 2' will get an exclusive t-shirt and emblem with profits being split among the country’s firefighting efforts and animal rescue.

Ubisoft has opted to donate $30,000 AUD to the Australian Red Cross and Recovery Relief Fund rather than creating digital incentives.

Ubisoft Australia, via Twitter Developers continue to find ways to help in a heartwarming display of gamers coming together to create real-world change.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.