Game Developers Across the Globe Come Together For Australia

Game Developers Across the Globe are Coming Together For Australia The bushfire crisis has devastated communities across Australia with heartbreaking scenes of loss and mass animal deaths.

Bungie, Infinity Ward and Ubisoft stand among those donating to help combat the bushfires.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' will feature special “Outback Relief” packs, with 100% of the profits being donated to relief groups.

'Destiny 2' will get an exclusive t-shirt and emblem with profits being split among the country’s firefighting efforts and animal rescue.

Ubisoft has opted to donate $30,000 AUD to the Australian Red Cross and Recovery Relief Fund rather than creating digital incentives.

Ubisoft Australia, via Twitter Developers continue to find ways to help in a heartwarming display of gamers coming together to create real-world change.