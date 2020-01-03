Greatest Players in College Football History
Greatest Players in College Football History ESPN recently revealed its list of the top 150 players in the 150-year history of college football.
The top 11 players in college football history were honored at halftime of the National Championship on Monday night.
11.
Roger Staubach: QB, Navy, 1962-64 10.
Gale Sayers: RB, Kansas, 1962-64 9.
Barry Sanders: RB, Oklahoma State, 1986-88 8.
Dick Butkus: LB, Illinois, 1962-64 7.
Earl Campbell: RB, Texas, 1974-77 6.
Red Grange: RB, Illinois, 1923-25 5.
Jim Thorpe: B, Carlisle, 1907-12 4.
Archie Griffin: RB, Ohio State, 1972-75 3.
Bo Jackson: RB, Auburn, 1982-85 2.
Herschel Walker: RB, Georgia, 1980-82 1.
Jim Brown: RB, Syracuse, 1954-56