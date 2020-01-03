Greatest Players in College Football History
Greatest Players in College Football History ESPN recently revealed its list of the top 150 players in the 150-year history of college football.
were honored at halftime of the National Championship on Monday night.
11.
Roger Staubach:
QB, Navy, 1962-64 10.
Gale Sayers:
RB, Kansas, 1962-64 9.
Barry Sanders:
RB, Oklahoma State, 1986-88 8.
Dick Butkus:
LB, Illinois, 1962-64 7.
Earl Campbell:
RB, Texas, 1974-77 6.
Red Grange:
RB, Illinois, 1923-25 5.
Jim Thorpe:
B, Carlisle, 1907-12 4.
Archie Griffin:
RB, Ohio State, 1972-75 3.
Bo Jackson:
RB, Auburn, 1982-85 2.
Herschel Walker:
RB, Georgia, 1980-82 1.
Jim Brown:
RB, Syracuse, 1954-56