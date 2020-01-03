Greatest Players in College Football History

Greatest Players in College Football History ESPN recently revealed its list of the top 150 players in the 150-year history of college football.

The top 11 players in college football history were honored at halftime of the National Championship on Monday night.

11.

Roger Staubach: QB, Navy, 1962-64 10.

Gale Sayers: RB, Kansas, 1962-64 9.

Barry Sanders: RB, Oklahoma State, 1986-88 8.

Dick Butkus: LB, Illinois, 1962-64 7.

Earl Campbell: RB, Texas, 1974-77 6.

Red Grange: RB, Illinois, 1923-25 5.

Jim Thorpe: B, Carlisle, 1907-12 4.

Archie Griffin: RB, Ohio State, 1972-75 3.

Bo Jackson: RB, Auburn, 1982-85 2.

Herschel Walker: RB, Georgia, 1980-82 1.

Jim Brown: RB, Syracuse, 1954-56