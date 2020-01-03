Global  

Greatest Players in College Football History

Greatest Players in College Football History ESPN recently revealed its list of the top 150 players in the 150-year history of college football.

The top 11 players in college football history were honored at halftime of the National Championship on Monday night.

11.

Roger Staubach: QB, Navy, 1962-64 10.

Gale Sayers: RB, Kansas, 1962-64 9.

Barry Sanders: RB, Oklahoma State, 1986-88 8.

Dick Butkus: LB, Illinois, 1962-64 7.

Earl Campbell: RB, Texas, 1974-77 6.

Red Grange: RB, Illinois, 1923-25 5.

Jim Thorpe: B, Carlisle, 1907-12 4.

Archie Griffin: RB, Ohio State, 1972-75 3.

Bo Jackson: RB, Auburn, 1982-85 2.

Herschel Walker: RB, Georgia, 1980-82 1.

Jim Brown: RB, Syracuse, 1954-56
Joe Burrow leads LSU past Clemson in college football championship's clash of Tigers

Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and capped one of the greatest seasons...
CBC.ca - Published

CFB150: The greatest players in college football's 150-year history, from 26 to 150

A 150-member blue-ribbon panel ranks legendary players in the sport's history, with the final 25 to...
ESPN - Published


