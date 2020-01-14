Global  

MPs discuss Flybe and Air Passenger Duty in House of Commons

Transport minister Paul Maynard refused to comment on calls to reform air passenger duty (APD), amid concerns over the future of airline Flybe, saying it was a "matter for the Treasury", Report by Blairm.

