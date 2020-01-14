Florence Pugh Reacts To Oscar Nomination now < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:36s - Published Florence Pugh Reacts To Oscar Nomination "Little Women" star Florence Pugh reacts to earning her first Academy Award nomination and reveals how she's celebrating the honour.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Xappie Bollywood #LittleWomen star #FlorencePugh reacts to her first Oscar nomination! #OscarNoms #Oscars2020 #Oscars https://t.co/QO1mQ76s8W 1 hour ago sawhorese ronan RT @APEntertainment: .@Florence_Pugh reacts to her #Oscars supporting actress nomination for her role in #LittleWomen: “Bizarre, crazy. I w… 1 hour ago 𝐄𝐦𝐦𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐮 RT @Variety: Greta Gerwig reacts to #LittleWomen #Oscars nominations and thanks "the fifth March sister and all around prince Timothee Chal… 2 hours ago Ayubi Oscar nominee Florence Pugh reacts to Greta Gerwig snub: 'It's incredibly upsetting' - Entertainment Weekly News Os… https://t.co/wTeqLUUwsA 6 hours ago 🌈∞น้อง-งงx.*🌨✌😁 RT @EW: Oscar nominee Florence Pugh reacts to Greta Gerwig snub: 'It's incredibly upsetting' https://t.co/RxigLIeovg 7 hours ago