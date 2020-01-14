Global  

Florence Pugh Reacts To Oscar Nomination

"Little Women" star Florence Pugh reacts to earning her first Academy Award nomination and reveals how she's celebrating the honour.
Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience [Video]Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience

Florence Pugh has asked fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson to hold her hand through her first Oscars experience.

Florence pugh thinks 'Greta Gerwig's Oscars directing snub is sad' [Video]Florence pugh thinks 'Greta Gerwig's Oscars directing snub is sad'

Oscar nominees Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan are both "sad" and disappointed at the lack of a Best Director nomination for their ‘Little Women’ filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

