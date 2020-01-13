Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Has Leaked!

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Has Leaked!

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Has Leaked!

A new report confirms that there will be no Samsung Galaxy S11.

Instead, the Galaxy S10 series’ successors will be called the S20s -- likely to match the decade.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Galaxy S20’s 120 Hz display will apparently be limited to 1080p

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is being announced in less than a month, and this week, we’ve been getting a...
9to5Google - Published

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will reportedly have beastly specs

Do you hate it when phone manufacturers make compromises in their flagship phones? If you're paying...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •The Verge



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again) [Video]Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again)

CES is finally over, but there’s no time to rest if you’re a mega-corporation like Samsung. The company just revealed two new smartphones in Las Vegas (including a best of CES winner), but now..

Credit: Engadget Today     Duration: 02:31Published

Digital Trends Live - 1.13.20 | Samsung Galaxy S20 Leaks + 2020 Oscar Nominations [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.13.20 | Samsung Galaxy S20 Leaks + 2020 Oscar Nominations

On the show today: Ahead of the formal launch at Mobile World Congress, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S20 emerge; U.S. Government agencies may ground all drone use until a domestic manufacturer..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.