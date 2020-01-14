Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet | Digital Trends Live – 1.13.20

The World's Smallest Cell Phone - $59, Audio Glasses For Gamers - $99, A Toothbrush That Disinfects Itself - $40



Tweets about this Ján Vorčák I'm supposed to create a micro-service that interacts with SOAP. And now I realise how happy we are with REST and G… https://t.co/Jp8rscBIpz 3 minutes ago TechTrends RT @homeroomhero: @techtrends_tech What an awesome way to engage our students! Virtual reality can be an amazing tool for the classroom! #E… 10 minutes ago World Business What crypto-currencies are the most popular among investors? |||Aldon, Binance Coin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, blockchai… https://t.co/0pcZ1R8OsM 12 minutes ago World Business Audience Apple TV+ reached 33 million viewers. Where such success |||Apple, apple tv, Services, Subscription, Apple… https://t.co/FYbrysofqg 12 minutes ago World Business 5 apps to help in the work dumps with friends |||Android, Applications, Dumps, Entertainment, ios, Sites and apps,… https://t.co/Mdg4vCrwLP 12 minutes ago homegate.ch Celebrate #IWD2020 and diversity in tech with us & @wtm_ch: join a free full day Vue.js workshop by @_olko, one of… https://t.co/lzs09C6PPi 35 minutes ago World Business Way to get rid of the app files lingering after deleting the app for Android |||Android, APPS ANDROID, How?, techno… https://t.co/y8XtMbdYAB 42 minutes ago World Business Britain decides tomorrow the role of Huawei in the 5G networks |||5G, Huawei, Internet news, Miscellaneous technica… https://t.co/v3icHM2I5J 42 minutes ago