Ford Vehicle Sales Drop for Third Year in China

Ford Vehicle Sales Drop for Third Year in China

Ford Vehicle Sales Drop for Third Year in China

Ford says its 2019 vehicle sales in China fell for the third year in a row and expects 2020 to be even worse.
Ford's vehicle sales in China tumble for third consecutive year

Ford Motor Co's China vehicle sales fell for a third consecutive year, by 26.1%, as it battles a...
Reuters - Published

Ford sees decline in China market

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and its joint ventures in China saw a 26% decrease in 2019. In its fourth...
bizjournals - Published


