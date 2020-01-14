Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chinese Plant-Based Meat Startup Zhenmeat Ramps Up Funding

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
Chinese Plant-Based Meat Startup Zhenmeat Ramps Up Funding

Chinese Plant-Based Meat Startup Zhenmeat Ramps Up Funding

Zhenmeat, the plant-based meat startup in China is looking to raise $2 million of funding this year in an effort to compete with U.S. competitors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DoSchofield

Dominic Schofield RT @GoodFoodInst: China's #plantbased meat startup Zhenmeat is in talks with European, American, and Chinese investors as it looks to raise… 1 day ago

TriplePundit

TriplePundit.com As the Chinese “Year of the Pig” comes to a close, alternative meat producers look forward to enjoying a robust yea… https://t.co/ZXMAIIeln8 2 days ago

GoodFoodInst

The Good Food Institute China's #plantbased meat startup Zhenmeat is in talks with European, American, and Chinese investors as it looks to… https://t.co/5wXUk1VutZ 2 days ago

mommmyiana

🤱🏼 RT @cclaree_: @lionofyahawah Ugh. Have you heard of the China study? You should probably read about it. Focuses on rural Chinese counties w… 2 days ago

cclaree_

clare @lionofyahawah Ugh. Have you heard of the China study? You should probably read about it. Focuses on rural Chinese… https://t.co/A2EvJEgyKU 2 days ago

TriplePundit

TriplePundit.com As the Chinese “Year of the Pig” winds down, alternative meat producers look forward to enjoying a robust year of a… https://t.co/eYxqA4FuTu 2 days ago

Renepdata

datastocks $BYND Beyond Meat , a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, is considering to enter the Chinese market in 2020… https://t.co/uJP12ILkLV 2 days ago

sinoprise

EnterprisingChina US-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes Beyond Meat Inc hopes to tap into the Chinese mainland market thi… https://t.co/IboCR9o3b9 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.