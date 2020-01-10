Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vince Vaughn under fire for shaking hands with President Donald Trump at game

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Vince Vaughn under fire for shaking hands with President Donald Trump at game

Vince Vaughn under fire for shaking hands with President Donald Trump at game

Vince Vaughn has come under fire on social media for shaking hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at an American football game on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vince Vaughn smiles, shakes hands with Trump at Clemson-LSU national championship game

Vince Vaughn is going viral after shaking hands with President Donald Trump at the College Football...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Twitter split on Vince Vaughn shaking hands with Donald Trump: ‘Triggered by an actor’

A video of actor Vince Vaughn talking and shaking hands with President Donald Trump has sparked...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this

People_SA

People Magazine SA Vince Vaughn under fire for shaking hands with President Donald Trump at game - https://t.co/ryZ24MYEQB https://t.co/kwQ3Kmg6Ks 6 minutes ago

Yanky_Pollak

Yaakov Pollak RT @TPostMillennial: Vince Vaughn, star of Wedding Crashers, Old School and Swingers is coming under virtual fire today after he was filmed… 43 minutes ago

ConFreePress

ConservativeFreePres Actor Vince Vaughn Under Fire for Daring to Speak with Trump - https://t.co/qoWRB6k2Ti https://t.co/b7zcWbtXKa 51 minutes ago

TPostMillennial

The Post Millennial Vince Vaughn, star of Wedding Crashers, Old School and Swingers is coming under virtual fire today after he was fil… https://t.co/pZuGWYHU54 1 hour ago

UsafmomI

USAFmom;igy6 RT @TPInsidr: What an INCREDIBLE story. This is what people should be talking about. Vince Vaughn was brave and selfless enough to make… 2 hours ago

hatefuelmachine

Michael Roberts Jr RT @RossFM: "Vince Vaughn under fire after shaking Trump's hand..." This is why on the issues, i'm to the LEFT of most Democrats. But i'm… 2 hours ago

RedFizo1

Freedom isn’t free 🇺🇸 RT @GiantPrepper: Both Vince Vaughn and Stephen King are trending as under fire from Libs. Vaughn for being cordial to a fellow human bein… 2 hours ago

GiantPrepper

Lilburner Both Vince Vaughn and Stephen King are trending as under fire from Libs. Vaughn for being cordial to a fellow huma… https://t.co/ywIjoM0VHb 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump cheered at College Football Championship game [Video]Trump cheered at College Football Championship game

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the College Football Championship game in New Orleans on Monday (January 13th), with LSU (Louisiana State University) and Clemson set..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts [Video]Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

The Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wrote a Marketwatch column this week. He said that President Donald Trump had broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.