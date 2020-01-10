Global  

Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

Is Billie Eilish about to join a storied club that includes Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Madonna, Adele and Sam Smith?
Billie Eilish Confirms She'll Perform & Wrote The New 'James Bond' Theme Song

It’s confirmed – Billie Eilish is performing a new theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie,...
The Next James Bond Theme Song Is Being Written by Eilish, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is officially a Bond woman. Less than a day after the 18-year-old singer set 007...
Billie Eilish to record Bond theme? [Video]Billie Eilish to record Bond theme?

Billie Eilish is reportedly in talks to record the theme song for 'No Time To Die', which would make her the youngest artist to tackle a James Bond theme.

Did Beyoncé Just Drop A Hint That She Is Involved With The New James Bond Movie? [Video]Did Beyoncé Just Drop A Hint That She Is Involved With The New James Bond Movie?

Just like all James Bond thriller movies, the upcoming &quot;No Time To Die&quot; needs a great theme song.

