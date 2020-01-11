Royal roles... to spend more time in north america.

Hey carter...thats right...prince harry is expected to open a new hospital in africa naming it after his late mother princess diana.... and mehgan has already signed a deal with disney to provide voice over work...reports show prince harry and duchess meghan are stepping back from their royal duties to start their progressive new roles...and n-b-c's catie beck reports more from london.

Well all eyes will be firmly fixed tomorrow on sandringham, the family estate where the royals will have their landmark summit.at that meeting, the queen, prince charles, prince william and prince harry - and having meghan markle actually phone in from canada to be part of the conversation - about what is next for harry and meghan.

The conversations will be centered around complex issues...like will they keep their title, will they keep their home in windsor, what will their pay look like, will they keep the royal 3 detail?now the queen has indicated that she discussions to move swiftly.she wants resolution within weeks.try and keep this story in a tailored narrative - that this is a cohesive family that is working together to find a resolution that 3 best suits the needs of harry and meghan and best suits the royal family, and best suits the taxpayers who are wondering how this whole situation is going to work with them becoming financially independent."i certainly don't think we should pay for security if he wants to try and remove himself from all of this, but i just don't see how he can.""you can't just be a royal and then decide not to be."hopefully after tomorrow's meeting there will be more the queen has certainly suggested that we will have answers as to within a few days.in london, i'm catie beck for nbc news.

This is just one of the many times meghan markle and prince harry have made headlines in the last year that has british media going as far as to label them scandalous.

The meeting today will be one of ---few that have been called by the queen in the past and is expected to reach resolution within the next week.

