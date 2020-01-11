Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

royal fam

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
royal famroyal family are ready to part ways
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

royal fam

Royal roles... to spend more time in north america.

Hannah st.

Claire joins us now with more information... good morning hannah!

Hey carter...thats right...prince harry is expected to open a new hospital in africa naming it after his late mother princess diana.... and mehgan has already signed a deal with disney to provide voice over work...reports show prince harry and duchess meghan are stepping back from their royal duties to start their progressive new roles...and n-b-c's catie beck reports more from london.

Well all eyes will be firmly fixed tomorrow on sandringham, the family estate where the royals will have their landmark summit.at that meeting, the queen, prince charles, prince william and prince harry - and having meghan markle actually phone in from canada to be part of the conversation - about what is next for harry and meghan.

The conversations will be centered around complex issues...like will they keep their title, will they keep their home in windsor, what will their pay look like, will they keep the royal 3 detail?now the queen has indicated that she discussions to move swiftly.she wants resolution within weeks.try and keep this story in a tailored narrative - that this is a cohesive family that is working together to find a resolution that 3 best suits the needs of harry and meghan and best suits the royal family, and best suits the taxpayers who are wondering how this whole situation is going to work with them becoming financially independent."i certainly don't think we should pay for security if he wants to try and remove himself from all of this, but i just don't see how he can.""you can't just be a royal and then decide not to be."hopefully after tomorrow's meeting there will be more the queen has certainly suggested that we will have answers as to within a few days.in london, i'm catie beck for nbc news.

This is just one of the many times meghan markle and prince harry have made headlines in the last year that has british media going as far as to label them scandalous.

The meeting today will be one of ---few that have been called by the queen in the past and is expected to reach resolution within the next week.

In studio, i'm hannah st.

Claire... back to you carter... 3 from laughs to drama, cooking to dancing, and more... it's all on fox t-v this week.

Here's fox's ashley dvorkin.

Back-to-back comedies, new drama



Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry's Military Friend Says Decision Was To Protect Meghan And Archie

Prince Harry's military buddy says the decision to bolt from the Royal fam was to protect his family...
TMZ.com - Published

Queen Elizabeth Supports Harry & Meghan Leaving, Wishes They Wouldn't

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are winning over Queen Elizabeth -- immediately following the family...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mandicandixx

Mandi ♠ @ashleybrantley1 Didn't want the royal life anymore. Shit I wouldn't either tbh 3 seconds ago

hellofaread

Hell Of A Read Candian billionaire who lent holiday mansion to Meghan and Harry is named as mining tycoon and Hollywood movie mogu… https://t.co/i77ibzyMCK 3 seconds ago

thelibrarian6

Dr. Elliott L. Watson RT @KateWilliamsme: People say to me - is #HarryandMeghan really a story? Yes it is - a woman of colour married into the royal family and w… 4 seconds ago

PricelessT1285

Capricorn Princess is #StillWithKap RT @AdamSerwer: The “Meghan Markle isn’t really black” discourse gave way to the “black interloper destroys British royal family” discourse… 4 seconds ago

Cid_is_Royal

Cid I really hoping to play ff7 first but Persona 5 it is. Its gonna be another crazy 100+ hour story. https://t.co/HshhheRgcq 5 seconds ago

JoyOnyejekwe4

Joy Onyejekwe RT @EmekaNw71110140: The so-called Queen Elizabeth couldn’t stop her grandson & wife from separating in the ‘Royal Family’, yet she taught… 5 seconds ago

JadaChandler

Jada Chandler RT @theBLHW2: Like for real, ima be mad if Sasha Banks doesn't win #RoyalRumble, also the check hasn't cleared yet because she hasn't annou… 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.