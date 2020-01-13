Pearl Jam to Release First Album in Seven Years

Pearl Jam to Release First Album in Seven Years Pearl Jam recently announced the upcoming release of their new album, ‘Gigaton,’ on March 27.

It is the group’s 11th album and their first album since releasing ‘Lighting Bolt’ in 2013.

In a statement, lead guitarist Mike McCready said making the record was a "long journey” full of mixed emotions.

Mike McCready, via 'Variety' Ultimately, creating the album gave McCready a greater understanding of the “need for human connection.” Mike McCready, via 'Variety' The band will tour across North America and Europe in support of their album.

The North American leg kicks off on March 18 in Toronto, Canada.