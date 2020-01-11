Drake University Will Host A Democratic Debate On Tuesday Night now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:54s - Published Drake University Will Host A Democratic Debate On Tuesday Night It’s the final debate before the Iowa caucuses (1:54). WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 14, 2020

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Democratic debate allows one more jab before Iowa caucuses DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An unusually heated clash of rivals for the Democratic presidential...

Seattle Times - Published 13 hours ago



6 Democrats Debate In Iowa: Here's What You Need To Know Just six of the remaining 12 Democratic candidates qualified for Tuesday night's debate, making it...

NPR - Published 9 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this