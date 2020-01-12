Global  

Family, friends and law enforcement remember former Elwood police chief

Family, friends and law enforcement remember former Elwood police chief
Family, friends and law enforcement remember former Elwood police chief

&lt;&lt;in elwood, saturday a community said it's final goodbye to it's former police chief.

Larry's gonna be greatly missed and is greatly missed by uslarry hunsaker, who served as chief of the elwood police department for 15 years, died suddenly of a heart attack last month.his passing came just a few months after retiring from the department.i was stunned, shocked it wasn't time for him to go friends, family, and members of law enforcement, all braving the weekend's winter storm to pay their final respects.

All of them saying hunsaker was so much more to those who knew him than just his title as police chief.great guy, lot of fun to be around.they say he was down to earth, had a good sense of humor, and was an avid motorcycle rider.larry was a good friend of mine we rode bikes together a lothe loved to ride, he loved to have an adventure he liked to take different roads and back roads and we just really enjoyed every trip.

His idea of a short ride was riding down to the ozarks for lunch and coming back.

Something else hunsaker loved was the opportunity to train new officers, whether they were working directly under him or just new to the area the amount of knowledge and experience that he was able to assist me with throughout my career as i've been in law enforcement in kansas has just been amazing and i couldn't ask for a better mentor and friend.law enforcement in doniphan county say they feel his loss, and they want to keep his memory alive through their service.

I think i want to honor his memory by setting the same standards he did, behind always available to anybody that needs my assistance or wants




