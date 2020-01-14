Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 10:57s - Published < > Embed
Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 2
Actor/writer/producer Issa Rae and actor/producer John Cho present the nominations for Oscars 2020.
In part 1, they announce the nominees for: Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Picture, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song and Production Design.
Actor/writer/producer Issa Rae and actor/producer John Cho present the nominations for Oscars 2020. In part 1, they announce the nominees for: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role,..