Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 2

Actor/writer/producer Issa Rae and actor/producer John Cho present the nominations for Oscars 2020.

In part 1, they announce the nominees for: Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Picture, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song and Production Design.

Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on ABC!
el_travos

el Travos Francis Music @andysignore @FandomWire I'm sure it's a good movie and I'll rent it...but I think the majority of people have move… https://t.co/UrjwKtrYcq 7 hours ago

cwalshUK

cwalshUKinEU(Transition) RT @NBCNewsTHINK: The #Oscar nominations have become a source of shame instead of celebration, writes @sageyoungest. If voters need to ha… 15 hours ago

TotalMaineNews

TotalMaineNews Livermore Falls Advertiser: Movie Review/Thoughts on Oscar Nominations (Part 2) https://t.co/wgXDrzcjs4 18 hours ago

JessicaHamlinB

Jessica Hamlin Hoping either 1917 or Parasite win the Oscar. It’s a travesty that neither got any acting nominations while Brad Pi… https://t.co/dqBVV2FW9P 22 hours ago

temporarypen

Simon Best The only upside of being off for the best part of a week with viral laryngitis was that I could actually watch some… https://t.co/Lzjm1QSp2t 1 day ago

ashleykirouac

ashley kirouac RT @FairmontCopley: Congratulations to @LittleWomen on earning SIX Oscar nominations! We are honored to be a part of this film, as seen her… 1 day ago

FairmontCopley

FairmontCopleyPlaza Congratulations to @LittleWomen on earning SIX Oscar nominations! We are honored to be a part of this film, as seen… https://t.co/p9d9NfEBg3 2 days ago

CoconutCreekNew

CoconutCreekNews Oscar Nominations Part 2 Looks at Acting Categories #CoconutCreekNews #MyCoconutCreek #CoconutCreekResidents https://t.co/2peEs2hRGr 3 days ago


Midmorning With Aundrea - January 14, 2020 (Part 2) [Video]Midmorning With Aundrea - January 14, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) Steve McQueen's famous 1968 Mustang used in the movie "Bullitt" has been sold for a record price. And we take a look at this year's Oscar nominations.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 1 [Video]Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 1

Actor/writer/producer Issa Rae and actor/producer John Cho present the nominations for Oscars 2020. In part 1, they announce the nominees for: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 06:19Published

