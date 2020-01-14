Global  

Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles

Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 VehiclesToyota says the fuel pumps could stop working, increasing the risk of a crash.
Recent related news from verified sources

Recall Alert: Fuel Pump Problem Effects Nearly 700,000 Toyota Vehicles

Toyota is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Toyota recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles due to faulty fuel pump

Toyota Motor Corp. said it's recalling 696,000 vehicles due to a faulty fuel pump. The auto maker...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattlePI.comSeattle Times



RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps https://t.co/PXam3Ki3R0 https://t.co/2NZA3ml9BL 2 minutes ago

nickthequick13

Nicholas Finister Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps https://t.co/3x18s6VPjR 13 minutes ago

johncparmer

John Parmer Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles https://t.co/xTwEAURklZ 16 minutes ago

CBS47

CBS47 Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps https://t.co/O7A8eeCTD9 17 minutes ago

RetailMyRide

Retail My Ride℠ Toyota recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over faulty fuel pump https://t.co/oRwwabx9tx via @nypost 17 minutes ago

KSEE24

KSEE24 News Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall https://t.co/88j8a8PsAr 18 minutes ago

Kernnin

Karen Light RT @kytv: ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER RECALL: Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps: https://t.co/o4L00vdXIZ 23 minutes ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.​ https://t.co/T8hMcP824U 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Recall Alert: Fuel Pump Problem Effects Nearly 700,000 Toyota Vehicles [Video]Recall Alert: Fuel Pump Problem Effects Nearly 700,000 Toyota Vehicles

Toyota is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35

Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps [Video]Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26

