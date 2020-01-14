Toyota Recalls Nearly 700,000 Vehicles
Toyota says the fuel pumps could stop working, increasing the risk of a crash.
Toyota is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause... CBS 2 - Published 6 hours ago Also reported by • Newsy
Toyota Motor Corp. said it's recalling 696,000 vehicles due to a faulty fuel pump. The auto maker... bizjournals - Published 5 hours ago Also reported by • CBS News • SeattlePI.com • Seattle Times
The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry,..
