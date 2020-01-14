NHL Collision Course: Volume 4 on January 14, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s - Published NHL Collision Course: Volume 4 Check out some of the hardest hits from around the NHL, including crushing checks from Duncan Keith, Yakov Trenin, and Josh Manson

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Chip Tamplin NHL Collision Course: Volume 5 https://t.co/19p254kNdh via @YouTube 1 week ago Zack Collision Course: Volume 5 Sent with @NHL. #NHL https://t.co/UyCveJb2mW 1 week ago Rachel Bergen Collision Course: Volume 5 Sent with @NHL https://t.co/HJGxcVgWfP 1 week ago