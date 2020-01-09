Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MGM Resorts is Cashing in On Some of Its Hot Las Vegas Real Estate

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
MGM Resorts is Cashing in On Some of Its Hot Las Vegas Real Estate

MGM Resorts is Cashing in On Some of Its Hot Las Vegas Real Estate

The sale of MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay on the Vegas strip part of MGM's bigger plan to cash out real estate winnings, pay down debt and boost shareholder value.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MGM Resorts selling MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay for about $2.5B

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International is selling the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Experience Las Vegas In A New Way [Video]Experience Las Vegas In A New Way

Las Vegas Gal Real Estate & Lifestyle has various way to keep the excitement going in Sin City.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:23Published

Invest Your Home For Ultimate Return [Video]Invest Your Home For Ultimate Return

First Prime Realty Group's Lathe Lavada can give you top dollar value

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.