Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:09s
Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard NewsBillie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News
0
Billie Eilish Confirms She'll Perform & Wrote The New 'James Bond' Theme Song

It’s confirmed – Billie Eilish is performing a new theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by Clash, Reuters, Just Jared Jr, Sify


Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

NEW YORK (AP) — Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by Independent, Sify



