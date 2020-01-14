Visa Buys Financial Data Aggregator Plaid for $5.3 Billion 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:15s - Published Visa Buys Financial Data Aggregator Plaid for $5.3 Billion Visa will pay $5.3 billion to acquire Plaid, the fintech unicorn that gives finance apps data access and analytics, as major card networks fight to increase access to payments and technical infrastructure in a fast-changing, competitive environment. 0

