Tate Reeves Inauguration 1/14/20

Less than an hour ago, Mississippi governor Tate Reeves wrapped up his inauguration speech.
Less than an hour ago, mississippi governor tate reeves wrapped up his inauguration speech.

// the swearing-in ceremony took place this morning inside the house chamber at the state capital.

// plans called for speeches to be given outside but weather interfered.

// reeves is the 65th governor to serve the magnolia state.

// our scott martin was in jackson for the ceremony and will share more tonight at five and six on wcbi.

//




