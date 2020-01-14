Global  

Brady: £200m investment 'hasn’t worked out'

Brady: £200m investment 'hasn’t worked out'

Speaking after West Ham's appearance in the top 20 of Deloitte’s Money League for the fifth year in a row, vice-chairman Karren Brady admitted the club’s hierarchy have made some costly mistakes but are intent on getting things right.
