Brady: £200m investment 'hasn’t worked out' 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:25s - Published Brady: £200m investment 'hasn’t worked out' Speaking after West Ham's appearance in the top 20 of Deloitte’s Money League for the fifth year in a row, vice-chairman Karren Brady admitted the club’s hierarchy have made some costly mistakes but are intent on getting things right. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Off The Line BRADY: £200M INVESTMENT 'HASN'T WORKED OUT' Vice-chairman Karren Brady admits West Ham's hierarchy have made some… https://t.co/d2u4jei0Rl 9 hours ago