Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election

Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election

Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election On Jan.

13, Elizabeth Warren released a statement in regard to the recent news surrounding a private meeting with Bernie Sanders in 2018.

According to initial reports by CNN, Sanders told Warren that he did not believe a woman could win the 2020 presidential election.

In her statement, Warren confirmed the interaction.

Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter Her admittance comes as a surprise as Sanders initially gave a strong rebuke to the reports.

Bernie Sanders, via Huffpost However, Warren seems ready to put the incident aside, as she believes she and Bernie “have far more in common than [their] differences on punditry” Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders didn't think a woman could be president. He denied it.

Elizabeth Warren confirmed reporting that Bernie Sanders in 2018 "disagreed" that a woman could beat...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukCBS NewsIndependentTIMESeattle TimesFrance 24Daily CallerMediaiteeuronews


Elizabeth Warren Fires Back at Sanders: ‘Disappointed’ to Hear Him ‘Sending His Volunteers Out to Trash Me’

Senator *Elizabeth Warren* struck back at *Bernie Sanders* as she reacted to him saying she's...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders vs. Warren Feud [Video]Sanders vs. Warren Feud

Tensions have escalated between the two progressive senators before vital first caucuses.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

Sanders said a woman could NOT win [Video]Sanders said a woman could NOT win

On Monday, a rumor surfaced that in 2018 Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn&apos;t get elected President.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.