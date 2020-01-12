Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election

13, Elizabeth Warren released a statement in regard to the recent news surrounding a private meeting with Bernie Sanders in 2018.

According to initial reports by CNN, Sanders told Warren that he did not believe a woman could win the 2020 presidential election.

In her statement, Warren confirmed the interaction.

Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter Her admittance comes as a surprise as Sanders initially gave a strong rebuke to the reports.

Bernie Sanders, via Huffpost However, Warren seems ready to put the incident aside, as she believes she and Bernie “have far more in common than [their] differences on punditry” Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter