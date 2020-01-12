Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election
Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a
Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election On Jan.
13, Elizabeth Warren
released a statement in regard to
the recent news surrounding a private
meeting with Bernie Sanders in 2018.
According to initial reports by CNN,
Sanders told Warren that
he did not believe a woman could win
the 2020 presidential election.
In her statement, Warren
confirmed the interaction.
Elizabeth Warren,
via Twitter Her admittance comes as a surprise as Sanders
initially gave a strong rebuke to the reports.
Bernie Sanders,
via Huffpost However, Warren seems ready to put the incident
aside, as she believes she and Bernie “have far more
in common than [their] differences on punditry” Elizabeth Warren,
via Twitter