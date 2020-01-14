Global  

Massive explosion sparks chemical emergency in Spain

Massive explosion sparks chemical emergency in Spain

Massive explosion sparks chemical emergency in Spain

Catalonia emergency services have called the blast a 'chemical accident' View on euronews
Explosion in northeastern Spain triggers chemical emergency

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services say a chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern...
Seattle Times - Published

Chemical Emergency Alert Activated in Spain After Explosion in Tarragona Province


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •Independent



