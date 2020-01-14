Midmorning With Aundrea - January 14, 2020 (Part 2) 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midmorning With Aundrea - January 14, 2020 (Part 2) (Part 2 of 2) Steve McQueen;s famous 1968 Mustang used in the movie "Bullitt" has been sold for a record price. And we take a look at this year's Oscar nominations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Midmorning With Aundrea - January 14, 2020 (Part 2) Movie star steve mcqueen, the "king of cool, drove a mustang in the classic á1968á movie "bullitt. The 1968 mustang g- t- became a legend, especially after it disappeared for decades. Now, it's resurfaced and is up for auction. The mustang is expected to go for millions. Mark strasmann is in kissimmee , florida with the car áandá its story. In this sea of supercars, only one revs star- power. Not these porsches or ferraris. Not this million- dollar mcclaren senna. Nope, this is the star car, a rusted, dented highland green 1968 ford mustang gt fastback. It's worth a fortune. This is the holy grail of muscle cars. It's the holy grail of mustangs. Dana mecum owns the world's leading auction house for collector cars. This will pretty much be the first american muscle car to sell as art. It's gonna sell as pop culture. Chase scene here's why - the movie "bullitt, and this ten- minute thrill ride on the streets of san francisco. It reinvented chase scenes for hollywood. Man and mustang. Steve mcqueen and his classic pony car. The epitome of old-school cool. Even faster than mcqueen's car, it's disappearance after the movie. Collectors have chased it ever since. It was never lost. I mean, it was always in the garage. Sean kiernan's father bought the mustang in 1974. Sean kiernan kinda the craigs list of the day was road and track, you know, then. And - found a 68 fastback mustang. Found it in this back-page ad. Mcqueen's "bullitt mustang. "bes offer." Robert kiernan paid thirty-five hundred dollars. He's the only one who showed up. Paid for it, took off. And ended up in the driveway. Robbie kiernan is sean's mother. She drove the car to her job as a third-grade teacher in new jersey. Back and forth to school, yeah. It was just, you know, loud! Iwould have to drive through the center of madison . And all knew the car. "here sh comes1"/ you were driving a multi- million dollar car.// it was to me, a used car! In 1977, mcqueen tracked down the kiernans. He wanted to buy, what he called, "my car. They never answered. In 1980 - its clutch died. The car was parked in a barn for thirty-five years. The car sat on jack stands. And the world kind of evolved around it. After his father died in 2014, sean, a 38 year-old admitted "ca nut," completel restored it himself&98 percent original parts& &and showed it to us in 2018. It still had the camera mounts&a huge hole cut in the trunk for the smoke machine&and the bray of its 390 big block engine. Engine growling for movie- goers - and car- lovers -- of a certain age, this was a joyride. Over the last year-and-a-half, kiernan has shown off the car around the world as part of a promotion with ford. He swore he'd never sell it - because he could still see his father inside it. But here we are. Building and unveiling the car has been extremely therapeutic.//the car had become - has become bigger than my life. And yeah, i wanna go home. And i think the car deserves - another good home. Will you miss it? Absolutely.//i'll miss it most because of the blood sweat and tears that ive had with her for the last five years.//and funny thing is, i think she'll miss me too. Suggested and just to update you - the famous steve mcqueen mustang sold at auction for $3.4 million ...dollars. It's a record auction price for any mustang ever sold, according to dana mecum, of the auction house, mecum auctions, that sold the car. The price was about 25 percent higher than even his pre-sale estimate. The winner's identity was not disclosed. Have you seen any of the films nominated in this year's oscar race? Joker" starrin joaquin phoenix leads the pack with 11 nominations. Marin austin is in hollywood with all the surprises and snubs. Todd phillips joker got the last laugh leading this year's oscar nominations with 11 including best picture. It narrowly edged out martin scorse's crime drama "th irishman&" only 3 people in the world have one of these quentin tarantino's "once upon a tim ... in hollywood" that was the best acting i've seen in my life and sam mendes' world war one epic "1917," ea of which earned 10 nominations. Rounding out the best picture category: "for v. Ferrari," " rabbit," "litt women," "marriage story, and "parasite. Scarlett johansson is a double nominee... what? Are you kidding me! ...earning a best actress nod for "marriage story and best supportisupporting actress for "jo rabbit. For best actress she faces cynthia erivo for "harriet" saoirse ronan for little women& charlize theron for bombshell and renee zellweger who plays judy garland in judy. It was a crowded best actor field this year. Oscar winners with high profile roles including the irishman's robert de niro and ford v ferrari's christian bale did not make the cut. Instead the nominations went to antonio banderas for "pain and glory leonardo dicaprio for "once upon time... in hollywood" ada driver in "marriage story joaquin phoenix for "joker" a jonathan pryce "the two popes" critically acclaimed performances by jennifer lopez& eddie murphy and adam sandler were also ignored. Austin marin. Cbs news, hollywood. We'll be right back to wrap things up. Th that and more on the next midmorning.





