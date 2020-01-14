Midmorning With Aundrea - January 14, 2020 (Part 1)

>>th the suicide rate among firefighters.

Flu activity remains high and blood centers around the country say it's impacting the blood supply.

Johny fernandez has more on the shortage and why it's important to donate if you are able to.

Greg murray has been donating blood for years.

He makes the time because he knows his monthly contributions are lifesaving.

I would just hate for a friend or family member be suffering and needing blood and not being able to get it.

I just always try to do what i can to help january is typically a low donation month for blood centers around the country.

Nats angela monteagle is the director of donor marketing at the new york blood center.

She says while the center has some regular donors, new york and other locations nationwide are seeing a dip in donations because of the high activity flu season.

We also can't pass on any blood that is donated from someone who is sick because it's a recipient who already has a compromised immune system.

Blood centers across the country are looking for donors with all different types of blood, but right now there's a critical shortage of o negative blood.

Which is known as the universal donor.

Monteagle says some blood centers around the country only have a three-day supply of the o positive and negative.

We would like 7 to 10 days' supply everyday sitting on the shelves and that makes sure we are prepared for any tragedy and emergency.

Centers nationwide want to remind everyone who can donate ..that it takes less than an hour and one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

Johny fernandez cbs news, new york.

The american redcross says it has also seen a shortage in their blood centers nationwide.

Cold and flu season is here.

Chris martinez looks at new study with tips on what companies can do to stop sickness from spreading.

Pkg it's that time of year when going to work can come with a health risk.

"everyone a work is sick, everyone right now is sick."

A survey from accountemps found 90 percent of professional employees admit they sometimes go to the office sick.

Having too much work on their plate is a top reason why.

So is feeling pressure from the boss to come in "yeah i think lik people feel like they have to come in no matter what."

Many workers also show up at the office when they don't feel well because they're freelance and can't afford to take time off.

A study from the centers for disease control found that sick employees are more likely to stay home if they have paid leave benefits and their bosses encourage them to 'not' come in.

"one piece o advice we would give is to make sure the senior management, senior leaders, they're not coming to work sick because when they do i think that puts a certain amount of pressure on employees that they are expected to also come to work sick."

Kim garstein from staffing company robert half says there's an option for people who feel like they still need to work.

"if you're company that can have the flexibility to work remotely, to have your employees work remotely, that really solves most of this problem."

The c-d-c says it can take at least four days to get over the flu.

"we don't al want to get sick, i feel like if you're sick stay home."

You'll be doing your co- workers a favor.

Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles.

Here's a statistic that will surely shock you: twice as many firefighters in this country die by ásuicideá than in the line of duty.

Now, fire departments are sounding the alarm.

Carter evans reports.

"this was probably his fourt leather helmet."

Karen and lew lewis still treasure the mementos from their son billy's dream job -- working as a firefighter/paramedic for the sacramento fire department... at the busiest firehouse in the city.

"twenty ba calls a shift, you know, that involved everything from suicides to gunshot victims to knifings and fights.// these guys see some things that you can't un-see.

Ce: do you think the things that billy saw and experienced changed him?

Kl: oh, my yes.

// we knew he was deteriorating and we were helpless.

His mother karen says a brutal domestic violence call was a breaking point.

"this woman wa laying on the ground covered in blood in front of her children.// and when they got back to the station he apparently was throwing things and he just lost it.

After more than 20 years as a firefighter, billy resigned and got help for post traumatic stress &but his mental struggles continued... then came valentine's day, 2016&.

"i found him he hanged himself."

Fire departments across the country are grappling with similar stories at an alarming rate.

So far this year, reported firefighter sucides are more than double the number who died in the line of duty.

"we are jus losing way too many good men and women."

Jeff dill founded the firefighter behavioral health alliance.

-one of the only organizations that tracks first responder suicides.

.

"when we put o this uniform we're expected to act in a certain manner and that is brave, strong, courageous.

Give help -- don't ask for help // because we don't want to be the weak link."

In sacramento support has become a priority.

Firefighters are now trained as peer counselors ... so they can spot trouble early... fire captian keith wade "the days o ignoring a problem and just going, 'oh, well, they'll deal with it,' are gone."

"if you'r working next to me, i'm with you 48 hours at a time.

I'm going to know if you're not being yourself.

It's my duty to say something at a certain point."

Ce: so now here you are, sounding the alarm for first responders?

Kl: we are.

Ll: if we could've done something then, you know, started a conversation then, maybe the outcome would have been different.

Fire officials we spoke to told us departments also need to look at possibly cutting back on two-day and three-day shifts if you want to know the value of the what-nots and do-dads that live in your attic, we'll tell you how to find out.

Mid in in every town and in every county, there is almost always a hidden gem.

A place where local people - and visitors can gather and learn about the history of the area.

One of those spots is the oktibbeha county heritage museum in starkville.

Claire greer is here this morning.

The museum is ho hosting conversations each month.

And first on the agenda - "what' in your attic?"

Oktibbeha county heritage museum, 601 fellowship street, starkville county "chit chat third wednesday of each month.

10:00 a.m.

Cookies and coffee served january 15, 20... "what's i your attic?"

Bring items to share history or help with identification february 19, 2020... art talk brent funderburk- stories from the soul house march 18, 20...odd fellows cemetery/ connections to msu linda brazil-starkville head stones and msu buildings: names worth remembering.

April 15, 20...nature twigs nursery and landscaping- "spring is in th air" may 20, 20...look for you roots msu library presentation along with opportunity to scan family papers.

June 17,2020...donuts with deputy meet local deputies july 15, 20...memories of oktibbeha county share stories of times gone by.

Oktibbeha county heritage museum, 601 fellowship street, starkville county "chit chat third wednesday of each month. 10:00 a.m. Cookies and coffee served january 15, 20... "what's i your attic?" Bring items to share history or help with identification february 19, 2020... art talk brent funderburk- stories from the soul house march 18, 20...odd fellows cemetery/ connections to msu linda brazil-starkville head stones and msu buildings: names worth remembering. April 15, 20...nature twigs nursery and landscaping- "spring is in th air" may 20, 20...look for you roots msu library presentation along with opportunity to scan family papers. June 17,2020...donuts with deputy meet local deputies july 15, 20...memories of oktibbeha county share stories of times gone by. August 19, 20...toys from the past bring a favorite toy from your childhood september 16, 20...all about sports update on area sports october 21, 20...music music under the pavilion november 18, 20...holidays andrew raborn

That story a little later on mid morning if you have every lost or misplaced a piece of jewelry, it may cross your mind from time to time.

Where did you leave it?

What happened?

We rarely get the answer to those questions.

But one indiana man did.

Take a look.

Nats of reading twitter messageá 'hi sir, sorry to bother you.

I actually just created this twitter to get in touch with you, i have a class ring from a chrysler high that has a name jeremy on it, class of 1996 when this message popped up on jeremy goseyús phone... he didnút know what to think... yeah, he had a class ring back in 1996, but only for a few months..

Until he lost it jeremy godsey / reunited with class ring 'i know it was here in town somewhere, i was washing my hands and i think it fell off my hands' 'i went back trying to retrace my steps and could never find it' this couldnút be that ring right?

After all these years?

Where had it been?

Jason madden / found class ring 'i had it probably since 1999, something like that' apparently on the hand of a then 10 year old jason madden... who lived nearly 300 miles away, in westmoreland tennessee jason madden / found class ring 'i guess it was probably the end of elementary school, i used to put a piece of cardboard around it to make it fit my finger, and iúd wear it to school' madden says he has no idea who gave it to him back then, but as he grew older, he found the ring in his closet... and decided it was time to track down the owner jason madden / found class ring 'this time i got online and was searching for chrysler high, and new castle popped up.

So i contacted the principal and he looked up names for me and i narrowed it down to jeremy godsey' a small town in indiana that madden had never been to, or even heard of... but jeremy could still describe the ring to a t... and now itús back on his forty year old hands, where it belongs jeremy godsey / reunited with class ring 'as soon as i got it back i put it on my finger and iúve worn it ever since' in new castle, brett kast, cbs4 news in all his years "on the road, steve hartman has traveled far and wide.

But in this story, he embarks on a journey he never imagined.

It was in this cellar - that i found my roots.

Nat davina "that's the tin wit all the film."

Davina shuman, a relative i never met, graciously gave me this glimpse& nat davina "be my guest.

&of the family, i never knew i had.

The levy's were a conservative, jewish family from cleveland.

Their patriarch - harry levy - the bald-guy there - is my great- grandfather.

And in the spring of 1930, one of his 4 daughters - we don't know which - gave birth, out of wedlock, to my mother.

Davina, one of harry's legitimate grandchildren, says no one ever knew about this baby.

Bite davina "it would b scandalous, really, in those days - for this family."

Std-up / my mom died knowing none of this.

She was raised by another couple.

No formal adoption.

No paper trail.

So if not for dna testing, my ancestry would have remained a secret.

A recent survey showed about a quarter of the people who take these tests find some kind of surprising result.

Or in my case - 2 surprising results.

The test was more definitive regarding my grandáfatherá.

He was an irish catholic railroad worker named frank black.

Nat meeting carol this is his áotherá daughter carol - my new aunt& nat meeting carol "steve: i se a little bit of my mother in you, actually.

Carol: do you?

Steve: yea, i do."

&and my uncle, also named frank black.

Nat meeting frank together they told me all i need to know about my grandpa.

Bite carol and frank "steve how many wives?

Frank: five.

Steve: five wives.

Frank: right: steve: so this is not an a-plus character?

Frank: he was about a d-minus.

Steve: are there any good characteristics?

Frank: in the 30s he ran for office, for councilman.

Steve: oh, and he won?

Frank: he lost .

Carol: and he was really a drinker.

Steve : ok.

Carol: saint patty's day came& steve: i don't want to hear about saint patty's day.

Carol: he'd dress up and we didn't see him for 3 days ."

Not exactly the astronaut/war hero i was hoping to find.

Nat carol "w were the apples that fell off the tree and rolled away."

It certainly does make you question who you are.

I grew up an eagle scout who went to catholic school.

Now i find my grandpa was casanova, and the levy's were jewish.

Nat steve with davina "steve: i' jewish now.

Davina: yes, if your mother is jewish, you are jewish, no question.

Steve: i never knew that."

Mazel tov.

But my new relatives all told me none of that matters.

Bite davina "i jus want you to come for thanksgiving!"

Nat carol and steve "carol: m favorite nephew .

Steve: you say that to all the nephews."

Look deep enough into your past, and odds are you'll find a family tree full of flowers and broken branches and a lot of leaves you don't recognize.

But i think it's important to embrace it all - because whatever's there, it's exactly what your tree need - to grow the perfect you.

Steve hartman, on the road, in cleveland.

