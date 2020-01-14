Brindisi calling on the state to help fund Vernon Center water project

A chase eventually surrendering at a house on herkimer road.

Residents in vernon center have been dealing with contaminated water for over 10 years now.

Congren anthony brindisi is now calling on the state to help with a probelm that they may have caused.

New channel 2's caitlin irla joins us live in the studio with more.

Katrina, this water that was taken from contaminated homes in vernon center.

As you can see, it is dicolored, but what you can't see is the amount of chloride and sodium that is in the water.

Brindisi and town officials believe the source for the contaminated water is the former state d-o-t salt storage facility in vernon center.

According to town officials, there are 11 properties with contaminated wells.

In samples taken from these homes, they found 60 times the normal level of sodium and 26 times more chloride.

Brindisi is calling on the state to provide funding to help fix the problem.

And the town supervisor says the water just keeps getting worse.

Randy watson "its just disgusting, they can't bathe, ty're going out of their houses to take baths, they're brining water in they cant drink it they cant wash their clothes, its been devastating, we've been working on this for 10 years, we've got everything we need besides the funds."

Brindisi "if it's the state that is primarily responsible for the salt seeping into the ground water, were looking to the state to put some recourses here to fix the problem.

Residents here deserve clean drinking water and they've been living with it for far too long."

The proposed water project would connect residents in vernon center to the existing water system in the village of vernon... providing 213 houses and businesses with public water.

The total cost of the project is around 8 million dollars.

Right now, the state is providing residents who are effected with bottled water... but brindisi and town officials say thats not enough.

They need a