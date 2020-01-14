Reality TV, dating bachelorettes, and dream celebrity contestants -- Chris Harrison answers your social media questions

Chris Harrison answers your social media questions about working on the Bachelor, if he's ever dated anyone from the show, and who he looks up to in the field.



Recent related videos from verified sources Chris Harrison Spills on Pilot Pete, Soulmates, & Season 24 of The Bachelor Long-time host of hit reality series returns to the Studio after a decade to dish on the newest bachelor looking for love. Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate Duration: 13:15Published 8 hours ago Week 3 Sneak Peek: Demi Challenges the Ladies The fallout from Champagne-Gate continues, 1-on-1 dates spark jealousy, and Peter questions whether some women are being genuine with him. Plus, more details and spoilers from the Bachelor finale! From.. Credit: ABC Duration: 02:59Published 14 hours ago