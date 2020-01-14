Global  

Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

Is Billie Eilish about to join a storied club that includes Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Madonna, Adele and Sam Smith?
Billie Eilish Confirms She'll Perform & Wrote The New 'James Bond' Theme Song

It’s confirmed – Billie Eilish is performing a new theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsIndependentReutersBillboard.comTamworth HeraldBBC NewsClashSifyE! Online


The Next James Bond Theme Song Is Being Written by Eilish, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is officially a Bond woman. Less than a day after the 18-year-old singer set 007...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald



KmOjeda_

Kim RT @empiremagazine: Billie Eilish has co-written and will sing the theme for #NoTimeToDie: https://t.co/AAssDlNVSf https://t.co/D7Tofqi4DZ 2 minutes ago

realCAMERALERO

Mike Humphries RT @KENS5: Billie Eilish is set to become the youngest artist in history to write and record the theme song for a James Bond film. https:/… 3 minutes ago

24NewsHD

24 News HD Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youn… https://t.co/CrgT4NuIA7 3 minutes ago

KENS5

KENS 5 Billie Eilish is set to become the youngest artist in history to write and record the theme song for a James Bond f… https://t.co/c2BYWUhscH 4 minutes ago

thehubbins

l*dia v*rzi RT @detroitnews: Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming #JamesBond film, becoming the youngest artist to write and re… 12 minutes ago

detroitnews

The Detroit News Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming #JamesBond film, becoming the youngest artist to write… https://t.co/KAvbFLy0h2 12 minutes ago

empiremagazine

Empire Magazine Billie Eilish has co-written and will sing the theme for #NoTimeToDie: https://t.co/AAssDlNVSf https://t.co/D7Tofqi4DZ 34 minutes ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com Billie Eilish is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. @billieeilish… https://t.co/U2O91XLo2Q 49 minutes ago


Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor' [Video]Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor'

(Reuters) - American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News [Video]Billie Eilish Set to Perform Title Track 'No Time to Die' for 007 Franchise | THR News

The rumors can be put to bed: the next James Bond film has its singer.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:48Published

