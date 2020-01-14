Global  

'Highlander' Star Stan Kirsch Dies At 51

'Highlander' Star Stan Kirsch Dies At 51Stan Kirsch has died.
'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging

Stan Kirsch -- better known as Richie Ryan on the original "Highlander" TV series -- was found dead...
TMZ.com - Published

Stan Kirsch death: Highlander TV series star and Friends actor dies, aged 51

Actor appears in the season one 'Friends' episode titled 'The One With the Ick Factor'
Independent - Published


