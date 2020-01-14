Mexico Struggles to Sell Luxurious Presidential Jet Worth Hundreds of Millions 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published Mexico Struggles to Sell Luxurious Presidential Jet Worth Hundreds of Millions Mexico is struggling to sell its luxurious presidential jet and is even considering going the timeshare route. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

