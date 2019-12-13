Apple may be working on a Pro mode to juice up MacBooks

Apple may be cooking up some secret sauce in its labs, if the latest hints are anything to go by.

Some text discovered in a macOS beta build describes a so-called Pro mode that could make apps run faster when activated.

The string of text was spotted in a Catalina 10.15.3 beta build and doesn't appear to be a working feature yet.

In this Pro mode, the text says "Apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase" It appears users will be able manually turn this mode on and off.

We'd expect this feature to premiere on the 16 inch Macbook Pro, and any future machines that share its revised cooling design.