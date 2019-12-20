Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political adverts | #TheCube

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political adverts | #TheCube

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political adverts | #TheCube

He's not the only celebrity to have attacked the social media giant, Sacha Baron Cohen took aim last year.

View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker for six installments throughout the long-running "Star...
FOXNews.com - Published

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Instagram, which Facebook owns (FB)

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Instagram, which Facebook owns (FB)· "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill announced on Sunday that he was quitting Facebook in protest of the...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account [Video]Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account

Mark Hamill has quit Facebook, citing the company’s political ads policy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Oscar Isaac says Rise of Skywalker doesn't 'walk back' The Last Jedi [Video]Oscar Isaac says Rise of Skywalker doesn't "walk back" The Last Jedi

Star Wars star Oscar Isaac opens up on his farewell to Poe Dameron, his thoughts on episode IX and why The Last Jedi isn't ignored by the new Star Wars movie.Also touching on his friendship with..

Credit: Radio Times     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.