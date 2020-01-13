Global  

Famed YouTube Makeup Artist NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman

Famed YouTube Makeup Artist NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman On Monday, Jan.

13, the beauty maven posted a video titled, "I'm Coming Out," where she revealed that she was a transgender woman.

The Dutch YouTube star said that she was "born in the wrong body." Nikkietutorials, via YouTube Throughout the 17-minute long video, the makeup artist revealed that she was being blackmailed by people who threatened to leak information about her.

She wanted to use her coming out story to inspire others to share their own truths.

Nikkietutorials, via YouTube Nikkie also asked for privacy in her relationship with her fiancé Dylan Drossaers.

