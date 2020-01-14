Protest exercise at NCBC

With the recent iran missle - attack, the navy security force- at the naval construction - batallion center in gulfport- perfomed a simulation protest.- this exercise has protesters- outside of the gates and- officer inside practicing how t- respond and what protcol- measures have to be taken.- this inculdes exercising their- responce to make sure they- are ready if something like thi- does occur.

- they say it becomes instinct in- how they are supposed to- respond and it is effecient.- simulations like this are done- routinely, but some are added - when they look at actions - happening around the- country or at other military- instilations.

- - chief ken brown/ncbc police:"we- look at ways that we can train- our navy security forces on how- to respond to those type- situations.

Every - sutiation and every protest is- different.

So that's why we - routinely train for situations- like- this to where we will be- prepared to any event that may- occur."

- - - - this particular practice had th- fake protesters stay behind the- blue base line, once that line- is passed other measures can be- taken by the security forces.

