Protest exercise at NCBC

Protest exercise at NCBC

Protest exercise at NCBC

With the recent Iran missile attack, the Navy Security Forces at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport performed a simulation protest.
Protest exercise at NCBC

With the recent iran missle - attack, the navy security force- at the naval construction - batallion center in gulfport- perfomed a simulation protest.- this exercise has protesters- outside of the gates and- officer inside practicing how t- respond and what protcol- measures have to be taken.- this inculdes exercising their- responce to make sure they- are ready if something like thi- does occur.

- they say it becomes instinct in- how they are supposed to- respond and it is effecient.- simulations like this are done- routinely, but some are added - when they look at actions - happening around the- country or at other military- instilations.

- - chief ken brown/ncbc police:"we- look at ways that we can train- our navy security forces on how- to respond to those type- situations.

Every - sutiation and every protest is- different.

So that's why we - routinely train for situations- like- this to where we will be- prepared to any event that may- occur."

- - - - this particular practice had th- fake protesters stay behind the- blue base line, once that line- is passed other measures can be- taken by the security forces.

-




