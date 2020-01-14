Global  

California Voters May Consider Mandate To End Homelessness

An advisory council appointed by Gov.

Gavin Newsom called Monday for California voters to consider a legally enforceable mandate to end homelessness, as the most populous state grapples with one of its most pressing and politically fraught problems.
