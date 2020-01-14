California Voters May Consider Mandate To End Homelessness 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:27s - Published California Voters May Consider Mandate To End Homelessness An advisory council appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom called Monday for California voters to consider a legally enforceable mandate to end homelessness, as the most populous state grapples with one of its most pressing and politically fraught problems. 0

