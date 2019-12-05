Roof crashes into high street amid stormy weather

A roof has been blown off a building in Berkshire amid strong winds which have battered parts of the UK.

Footage posted on social media shows the large structure blocking part of the High Street in Slough after it was blown off a building, which is believed to be both residential and commercial.

A spokesman for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were in attendance at the scene and they were “not aware of anyone trapped” under the roof, which crashed down onto the road.

“The roof has come off in the wind.

The current situation is trying to make the scene safe,” he said, adding the fire service was not “100% sure” if anyone was still in the damaged building.