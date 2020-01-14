Global  

Twitter's Jack Dorsey Answers Twitter Questions From Twitter

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey uses the power of his own website to answer frequently asked questions about one of the world's most popular social media platforms, Twitter!

Is the Twitter bird's name really Larry?

How can you identify a Twitter bot?

Why does Twitter have a character limit?

How do you get verified on Twitter?

Jack answers ALL these Twitter-based questions and much, much more!
Jack Dorsey has revealed the secret way to get verified on Twitter (kinda)

There are few questions I get more often from journalists and other Nieman Lab readers than this one:...
NiemanLab - Published


