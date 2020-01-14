Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

James Franklin, Several Penn State Football Players Accused Of Hazing, Retaliation By Former Player In Lawsuit

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
James Franklin, Several Penn State Football Players Accused Of Hazing, Retaliation By Former Player In Lawsuit

James Franklin, Several Penn State Football Players Accused Of Hazing, Retaliation By Former Player In Lawsuit

Former safety Isaiah Humphries alleges that he was the subject of hazing, as well as retaliation after it was reported.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Franklin, PSU facing federal lawsuit for hazing

Former Penn State football player Isaiah Humphries alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was subject...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports


Ex-player sues Penn State over football hazing allegations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Penn State football player claims in a lawsuit that Nittany Lions...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Coach James Franklin, several Penn State players accused of hazing in just-filed federal lawsuit https://t.co/5GM3nWBP2U 9 minutes ago

Chuck92732630

901_Tyger_Tyme RT @GregPickel: Coach James Franklin, several Penn State players accused of hazing in just-filed federal lawsuit https://t.co/pXk36hPfQG 19 minutes ago

JuJu_Da_Gamer

JuJu Da Gamer RT @BretPallottoCDT: Penn State football coach James Franklin and several of his players were accused of either hazing or ignoring reports… 26 minutes ago

Blakfire40

Dennis Celery Coach James Franklin, several Penn State players accused of hazing in just-filed federal lawsuit -… https://t.co/8XCgjfrnIE 42 minutes ago

ChrisPittSports

Chris Schmidt The more things change... https://t.co/SPzgxQ5W7r 46 minutes ago

MrsMeliWilson

Melissa Wilson Coach James Franklin, several Penn State players accused of hazing in just-filed federal lawsuit -… https://t.co/pSF1CaocOr 46 minutes ago

AlexBalahtsis

Alex RT @CBSPhilly: "I AM GOING TO SANDUSKY YOU": James Franklin, Several Penn State Football Players Accused Of Hazing, Retaliation By Former P… 1 hour ago

Dev_Gnarley

Papi Devito 🏄🏾‍♂️ RT @OnwardState: Several @PennStateFball players were accused of hazing in a lawsuit filed by a former player against the university, James… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greatest Players in College Football History [Video]Greatest Players in College Football History

Greatest Players in College Football History ESPN recently revealed its list of the top 150 players in the 150-year history of college football. The top 11 players in college football history were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:49Published

Trump cheered at College Football Championship game [Video]Trump cheered at College Football Championship game

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the College Football Championship game in New Orleans on Monday (January 13th), with LSU (Louisiana State University) and Clemson set..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.