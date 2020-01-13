Planes attempt dramatic landings during Storm Brendan at London City Airport 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:34s - Published Planes attempt dramatic landings during Storm Brendan at London City Airport Footage captured on Tuesday evening (January 14) shows planes attempting dramatic landings during Storm Brendan at London City Airport. Pilots were attempting descents as gusts reached almost 50mph. Some aborted their landings. Many flights at London City Airport have been cancelled or diverted. There is currently a yellow weather warning for wind in place from the Met Office until midnight covering most of England, including the whole of London.