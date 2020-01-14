Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SU Football DC and Boeheim three-pointer

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
SU Football DC and Boeheim three-pointerSU Football names new DC and Buddy Boeheim buzzer beater
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SU Football DC and Boeheim three-pointer

In some syracuse football news this off season, head coach dino babers announced today that zach arnett has been named defensive coordinator for the program.

-- arnett served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at san diego state from 2018-2019.

His san diego sate defense ranked in the top 10 nationally in seven categories: including second in rushing , third in scoring, fourth in receptions, and first downs allowed.

-- babers stated that "zach is a very talented coach, his qualities both as a person and a professional are an excellent fit for our program."

Speaking of syracuse.

This was the coolest thing i've seen today.

-- first of all the orange are leading the reigning national champs in virigina.

Now ranked at no.18 -- second of all we're in overtime, and with the shot clock running out buddy boeheim sends up a shot you know just to put one up before it expires but no this one went in!!

-- he was hot in overtime though, before this shot he hit three sraight from beyond the arc.

He scored 14 points in the orange win over virginia.

Wow!

What do you say to that?

He can't believe it that just happened.

No one can.

Just the cherry on top.

Now




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.