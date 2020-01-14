SU Football DC and Boeheim three-pointer

In some syracuse football news this off season, head coach dino babers announced today that zach arnett has been named defensive coordinator for the program.

-- arnett served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at san diego state from 2018-2019.

His san diego sate defense ranked in the top 10 nationally in seven categories: including second in rushing , third in scoring, fourth in receptions, and first downs allowed.

-- babers stated that "zach is a very talented coach, his qualities both as a person and a professional are an excellent fit for our program."

Speaking of syracuse.

This was the coolest thing i've seen today.

-- first of all the orange are leading the reigning national champs in virigina.

Now ranked at no.18 -- second of all we're in overtime, and with the shot clock running out buddy boeheim sends up a shot you know just to put one up before it expires but no this one went in!!

-- he was hot in overtime though, before this shot he hit three sraight from beyond the arc.

He scored 14 points in the orange win over virginia.

Wow!

What do you say to that?

He can't believe it that just happened.

No one can.

Just the cherry on top.

Now