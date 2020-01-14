Asher Angel Talks New Music, Including His Single, "CHILLS," & More

Asher Angel is a multi-talented actor, singer, dancer and musician who has been performing since he was six years old.

He is best known for his role as Billy Batson in the highly praised Warner Bros/DC Comics film, "SHAZAM!", and as Jonah Beck on Disney Channel's award-winning series, "Andi Mack." Angel's new single, "CHILLS," is a taste of his upcoming debut project via HitCo, mega-producer L.A.

Reid's label.