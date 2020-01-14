Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mark Hamill Off Facebook But On Instagram, Facebook Owns

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Mark Hamill Off Facebook But On Instagram, Facebook Owns

Mark Hamill Off Facebook But On Instagram, Facebook Owns

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill announced on Sunday that he was quitting Facebook in protest of the company's handling of political ads.

There's only one problem: Hamill has been posting frequently since then to Instagram, which Facebook owns.

The company's stance on fact-checking political ads — specifically, that it won't — has been heavily criticized since it announced the policy last October.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joburbans

Joburbans ‘Star Wars’ star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads – but he’s still posting to Ins… https://t.co/ObBEcJfVJh 43 seconds ago

Chantalxox10

Chantal🇪🇺🇫🇮 RT @robaeprice: Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has quit Facebook over its refusal to fact-check political ads. But he's still posting regular… 26 minutes ago

KirinArnold

Kirin Arnold 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Ins… https://t.co/RCuOS7CWmm 27 minutes ago

I4yJaJa

SimplyOneSaviorJesus RT @businessinsider: 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Instag… 45 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @winsontang: 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Instagram,… 54 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Ins… https://t.co/IAgi4H6HAl 57 minutes ago

JimmCarr

Jim Carr 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on political ads — but he's still posting to Ins… https://t.co/OC4uixx8ZL 1 hour ago

NewsMagnetInfo

NewsMagnet.info 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says he quit Facebook over its stance on po... #worldnews #actu https://t.co/NmMJE3ljrX https://t.co/yhDlvaLA0F 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political adverts | #TheCube [Video]Star Wars actor Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political adverts | #TheCube

He's not the only celebrity to have attacked the social media giant, Sacha Baron Cohen took aim last year. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:26Published

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account [Video]Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account

Mark Hamill has quit Facebook, citing the company’s political ads policy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.