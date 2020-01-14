Mark Hamill Off Facebook But On Instagram, Facebook Owns

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill announced on Sunday that he was quitting Facebook in protest of the company's handling of political ads.

There's only one problem: Hamill has been posting frequently since then to Instagram, which Facebook owns.

The company's stance on fact-checking political ads — specifically, that it won't — has been heavily criticized since it announced the policy last October.