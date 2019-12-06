Global  

"Hair Love" Oscar Nominated Animated Short

'Hair Love' Oscar Nominated Animated Short

"Hair Love" Oscar Nominated Animated Short

Chicago born director Matthew A.

Cherry scored his first Academy Award nomination with "Hair Love." an animated short about a father's love in caring for his child's hair.
