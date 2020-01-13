Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Snoop Dogg Teams up With Dunkin' for Plant-Based 'Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich'

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Snoop Dogg Teams up With Dunkin' for Plant-Based 'Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich'

Snoop Dogg Teams up With Dunkin' for Plant-Based 'Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich'

Dunkin's new menu item is Snoop Dogg-approved.

The chain will sell a Beyond Sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Snoop Dogg Teams up With Dunkin' for Plant-Based 'Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich'

[email protected] '[email protected] 'SOFTWARE AND THAT'S BASICALLY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SOFTWARE AND THAT'S BASICALLY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WHAT YOU NEED BECAUSE REMEMBER [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SOFTWARE AND THAT'S BASICALLY [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WHAT YOU NEED BECAUSE REMEMBER [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SO MANY OF US END UP LIVING [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WHAT YOU NEED BECAUSE REMEMBER [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SO MANY OF US END UP LIVING [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WHAT YOU NEED BECAUSE REMEMBER [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SO MANY OF US END UP LIVING [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'OUR LIVES AROUND OUR [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'SO MANY OF US END UP LIVING [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'OUR LIVES AROUND OUR [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'OUR LIVES AROUND OUR [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'COMPUTERS.

CAN'T WAIT TO HERE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'COMPUTERS.

CAN'T WAIT TO HERE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WITH THIS WAS GOING TO BE ALL [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'COMPUTERS.

CAN'T WAIT TO HERE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WITH THIS WAS GOING TO BE ALL [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'ABOUT SNOOP DOGG HAS TEAMED UP [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WITH THIS WAS GOING TO BE ALL [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'ABOUT SNOOP DOGG HAS TEAMED UP [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WITH THIS WAS GOING TO BE ALL [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'ABOUT SNOOP DOGG HAS TEAMED UP [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WITH DUNKIN DONUTS FOR A [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'ABOUT SNOOP DOGG HAS TEAMED UP [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WITH DUNKIN DONUTS FOR A [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WITH DUNKIN DONUTS FOR A [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'WITH DUNKIN DONUTS FOR A [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'BREAKFAST SANDWICH OF.

[email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'BREAKFAST SANDWICH OF.

[email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] '



Recent related news from verified sources

Glazed for days: Snoop Dogg backs new Dunkin' doughnut sandwich

Snoop Dogg is helping to launch a new breakfast item and merchandise promoting Dunkin's Beyond Meat...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beyond Meat Stock Sizzling With McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Deals [Video]Beyond Meat Stock Sizzling With McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Deals

Beyond Meat, the California-based purveyor of plant-based protein products has seen its stock rise nearly 65 percent since the beginning of the year, closing Tuesday at $117.05 after topping $130 in an..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:36Published

Snoop Dogg-Inspired Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich [Video]Snoop Dogg-Inspired Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich

Dunkin' has teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg to market its plant-based Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich called the Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.