Schoolchildren treated after plane dumps fuel: Fire dept.

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Schoolchildren treated after plane dumps fuel: Fire dept.

Schoolchildren treated after plane dumps fuel: Fire dept.

Los Angeles firefighters treated children at an elementary school after an aircraft reportedly dumped fuel on them, the L.A.

County Fire Department said on Tuesday.
Schoolchildren treated after plane dumps fuel: Fire dept.

Firefighters were treating 17 children and six adults for minor injuries on Tuesday after a commercial airliner landing at Los Angeles International airport apparently dumped fuel on their school playground, county fire officials said "(Firefighters) working to confirm substance dropped by aircraft although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area," The Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

The department said in a second tweet that "70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those injured." The fire department did not immediately identify the school.

The Los Angeles Times reported that it was Park Avenue Elementary School in the Los Angeles suburb of Cudahy, on the flight path to LAX.

The Times said that police could be seen driving behind the jet with sirens as it landed at LAX.




